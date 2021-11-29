THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of first responders paid tribute Monday to one of their own who died on Thanksgiving Day.

A house fire killed 26-year-old Sean Patrick Carroll, a volunteer firefighter, in the Westchester hamlet of Thornwood. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, Carroll was remembered for his big heart and generous spirit.

It was a final solute to a selfless young man whose death deeply affected those paying tribute at Holy Rosary Church in Central Westchester.

“Sean was just a loving, caring individual who put service above everything. He followed in his father’s footsteps, in his brother’s footsteps. It’s just a tragic loss,” said Rye Brook Police Chief Gregory Austin, who works with Carroll’s father.

Richard Carroll is a cop in Rye Brook. He, along with sons Sean and Matt, volunteers at the Thornwood Fire Department. Members of that company led the response to a fire at the Carroll’s home on Thanksgiving morning.

Sean, asleep in the basement, did not survive. It took a terrible toll on a family dedicated to serving the community.

“I’ve worked with Rich Carroll, Sergeant Carroll, from the beginning. We started our careers together. I’ve been with him through getting married and his children being born, and it’s just devastating for the family. It’s just horrible,” said Austin.

Outside the Thornwood Fire Hall, Sean Carroll’s turnout gear was displayed in his memory. You can imagine how difficult the last few days have been for the volunteers who grew close to him while working to safeguard the community.

Members of many departments paid respects at the funeral, including the FDNY where Carroll’s brother Matt is a firefighter.

A first responder-led fundraising campaign has raised more than $150,000 for the family.

“That’s what firefighting is. We look to try to help everybody out and try to do a good job doing it,” said North White Plains Fire Chief Albert Conte.

Carroll’s years were few, but his impact was great. He’ll long be remembered by the community he served.