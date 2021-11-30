NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying three people they say are attacking young Jewish children in Brooklyn.
READ MORE: Tri-State Officials Bracing For Omicron Variant Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated And Get Boosters
The trio has allegedly struck at least three times, and their youngest victim was just 3 years old. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire, police said.
The first incident happened Friday, Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. at Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. Police say three people approached two boys, 12 and 3, and one of the attackers, a female, slapped the 3-year-old in the face and took off.
Two similar incidents took place Sunday, Nov. 28 within a few minutes of one another. Police say at 5:35 p.m. at Dekalb and Bedford Avenues – a block away from the first attack – three suspects, all female, approached an 18-year-old girl walking with a 7-year-old girl from behind, grabbed the teen’s jacket and pulled her to the ground. The 7-year-old was not hurt.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Blaze On Upper East Side
A few minutes later, at 5:40 p.m. on Skillman Street near Lafayette Avenue, police say the trio attacked a 9-year-old boy from behind as he was walking, slapping his head repeatedly.
All the victims refused medical attention.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.MORE NEWS: 'West Side Story' Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.