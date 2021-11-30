NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying three people they say are attacking young Jewish children in Brooklyn.

The trio has allegedly struck at least three times, and their youngest victim was just 3 years old. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire, police said.

The first incident happened Friday, Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. at Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. Police say three people approached two boys, 12 and 3, and one of the attackers, a female, slapped the 3-year-old in the face and took off.

Two similar incidents took place Sunday, Nov. 28 within a few minutes of one another. Police say at 5:35 p.m. at Dekalb and Bedford Avenues – a block away from the first attack – three suspects, all female, approached an 18-year-old girl walking with a 7-year-old girl from behind, grabbed the teen’s jacket and pulled her to the ground. The 7-year-old was not hurt.

A few minutes later, at 5:40 p.m. on Skillman Street near Lafayette Avenue, police say the trio attacked a 9-year-old boy from behind as he was walking, slapping his head repeatedly.

All the victims refused medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.