NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadline is approaching for New Jersey residents who suffered property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The storm caused widespread destruction when it tore through a dozen counties in September.
FEMA says homeowners and residents in those counties have until Dec. 6 to apply for federal disaster assistance.
The money can be used to help with rent, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.