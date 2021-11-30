Breaking NewsCNN Suspends Chris Cuomo 'Indefinitely, Pending Further Evaluation'
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadline is approaching for New Jersey residents who suffered property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The storm caused widespread destruction when it tore through a dozen counties in September.

FEMA says homeowners and residents in those counties have until Dec. 6 to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The money can be used to help with rent, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

