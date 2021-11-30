Today: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow/rain showers — snow showers likely N&W — late this morning through mid to late afternoon. A very light snow accumulation of up to a coating is possible, but mainly well N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
READ MORE: Tri-State Officials Bracing For Omicron Variant Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated And Get Boosters
Tonight: Clearing and still cold. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Blaze On Upper East Side
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
MORE NEWS: Advocates: Put Holiday Consumerism Aside For A Second And Remember Giving Tuesday Is About Helping The Less Fortunate
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with just a chance of showers. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s.