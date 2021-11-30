NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is the deadline for New York City Department of Correction officers to be vaccinated, and the city is making contingency plans.
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order moving staff at city jail facilities to 12-hour shifts to ensure adequate staffing.READ MORE: Police: 3 Suspects Attacking Jewish Children As Young As 3 In Brooklyn
The latest figures show around 27% of uniformed correction officers have not been vaccinated.READ MORE: Tri-State Officials Bracing For Omicron Variant Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated And Get Boosters
Starting Wednesday, officers who haven’t requested a special accommodation will be placed on unpaid leave.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Blaze On Upper East Side
