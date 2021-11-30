CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is the deadline for New York City Department of Correction officers to be vaccinated, and the city is making contingency plans.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order moving staff at city jail facilities to 12-hour shifts to ensure adequate staffing.

The latest figures show around 27% of uniformed correction officers have not been vaccinated.

Starting Wednesday, officers who haven’t requested a special accommodation will be placed on unpaid leave.

