NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will invest $4 million in improving outreach and communication with multilingual families across the city.
Tuesday, the city announced the launch of “Language Access for All.”
The program will focus on multi-lingual “know your rights” campaigns, expanding communications outlets and tools to reach more families, building language access capacity of school staff and partnering with community-based organizations to provide multilingual family workshops and language support.
Approximately 40% of New York City Department of Education families speak a language other than English at home.