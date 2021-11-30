NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has traveled to Ghana in West Africa.

Adams says the trip carries great importance to him:

“I made a promise to myself that I would visit Ghana following the 400-year anniversary of slavery in America and the election, to show how far we have come and remember how far we still must go. This election to me was, among other things, about resetting a negative narrative so that we can have a more just and united future. I will continue to be in contact with the transition team on our progress toward January 1, and with the mayor on pressing matters including Omicron while I’m in Ghana.

“When it comes to COVID, I have said time and time again that I will follow the science and our public health professionals as a leader—and right now travel is banned only to Southern African counties out of an abundance of caution. Should the federal government change their guidance on travel, I will immediately follow it. Meanwhile, New Yorkers must remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID, including wearing masks and getting their vaccines and booster shots.”