NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has suffered another setback in his plan to save $600 million by making significant changes to health insurance offered to retired city workers.
A Supreme Court judge has refused to lift a temporary restraining order, effectively blocking the city from forcing retirees into the plan on Dec. 1.
Retired workers are suing, claiming the new plan is inferior and would reduce their health benefits at an age when they most need them.
The decision means Mayor-elect Eric Adams will have to deal with the issue once he takes office.