NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem.
The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street.READ MORE: Paterson, N.J. Doubling Down On Vaccination Efforts As Omicron Variant Inches Closer
Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick.
There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation.READ MORE: Giving Tuesday: 12-Year-Old Chelsea Phaire Helps Prepare Dozens Of Gifts For Homeless Children
The victim refused medical attention.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Customers?