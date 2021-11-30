BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused in a shocking series of sex crimes against women, some of whom may not even know they were victimized.

Raul Guaman is accused of sex abuse and targeting sleeping or unconscious women, while he posed as a ride-share driver.

Three victims have been identified, and there could be many more, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday.

“This is one of the most shocking cases I’ve ever seen,” Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said.

Shocking in its conduct and scope, police said as they announced charges against 43-year-old Guaman, a Bay Shore construction worker. He stands accused of posing as a ride-share driver to pick up women and then commit sex crimes without their knowledge.

“Police have recovered videos from the defendant’s cellphone, appearing to show him sexually abusing a number of women who are unconscious,” Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said.

Sini said it’s unknown if he drugged the victims.

He said the case was cracked after Guaman allegedly broke into a Brightwaters house in mid-November and videotaped his sexual abuse of a sleeping young woman.

“It would later be revealed that he had visited that same house on four other occasions and had secretly taken videos of another victim inside the home,” Sini said.

Guaman was stopped days later in Bay Shore for running a stop sign, and police found him using multiple IDs.

A search of his home turned up videos of women, which prosecutors called, “A pattern of predatory behavior with impunity,” adding he would “take their license and then sexually assault them.”

In his home, police say they found 32 cellphones and 16 driver’s licenses, including one belonging to an unconscious victim who back in 2019 was left stranded in Oak Beach and having, “no idea what had taken place.”

Police are now matching up elicit videos with victims who may not know they were assaulted, and asking those who recognize the suspect to come forward.

“There does definitely seem to be a serial aspect to this case where he may have done this repeatedly over the course of years to numerous victims,” Cameron said.

Keith Scott of the LI Safe Center says anyone using a ride-share app must use the safety measures.

“We are checking these taxis, these cabs before we get in, looking at license plates, checking the right make and model of the car, making sure the driver on our app is the right driver in front of us,” Scott said.

Guaman, a father and immigrant from Ecuador, pled not guilty.

Prosecutors say he is in this country illegally and was facing removal. He’s now facing 25 years in prison if convicted.

A victim’s father was in court and cursed at Guaman as he was led away in handcuffs.

If you think you are a victim, you are asked to call the Suffolk Police Department 3rd Squad Detectives at 631-854-8352.