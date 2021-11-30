NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn teen is recovering after he was shot in the head at his family’s deli.
The father of 18-year-old Sayid Muthana said Tuesday he is in stable condition and has been moved to Bellevue Hospital for further treatment.
Muthana and his 15-year-old brother were working at the family business Saturday night on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush. Police said two men walked into the store and shot him in the back of the head.
His brother was not hurt.
The search continues for the suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.