NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has issued new vaccine mandates and mask advisories, as concerns grow over the new COVID variant Omicron.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on booster shots, saying all vaccinated adults should get one. Pfizer will also reportedly seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on booster shots for ages 16 and 17.

New York City will start offering second doses Tuesday at several public schools for ages 5 and up. Visit schools.nyc.gov/covid19 to see when and where the shots will be offered.

From Washington, D.C. to the local level, leaders continue to warn everyone the best defense against COVID-19 is a good offense. Officials are urgently preparing for the Omicron variant, knowing its arrival is inevitable.

“If it’s not here already, it’s going to get here,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

New York City’s health commissioner strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in public places. The city also issued a new vaccine mandate for child care and early intervention programs, covering 102,000 employees. That deadline is December 20.

“These employee mandates work, and they help protect kids,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“The vast majority of them will get the vaccine. There will be a few people who really are holdouts. They’re going to try to fit into the religious and medical exemptions,” employment attorney John Bell told CBS2. “Few will succeed.

At the state level, New York is seeing rising cases and fewer hospital beds. Gov. Kathy Hochul already declared a state of emergency.

“The trend is continuing in a bad direction. You can see that heading up, not anywhere near where it was in April, but this should be flattening,” she said. “This should be going down because the vaccine is available.”

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Connecticut reported Monday the COVID positivity rate climbed above 5% — the highest single day in more than 10 months.

Gov. Ned Lamont said, “This news of the Omicron variant reminds us about the importance of being vaccinated and getting a booster… “Still need to mask while in indoor public places.”

In New Jersey, COVID cases have also been on the rise in recent weeks.

“The added protection from a booster is no longer just a bonus, it’s a necessity,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor and health officials are closely monitoring the new variant, but issued the same guidance as before.

“We strongly encourage everyone to keep masking up when indoors and distancing is not possible, especially when you’re with people who’s vaccination status is not clear,” Murphy said.

All three governors said it’s particularly important to take extra precautions when visiting older or immune-compromised friends or family.