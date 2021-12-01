NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calling all artists! Have you ever wanted to create a work that was larger than life? Now is your chance.
The Alliance for Coney Island is looking for a painter to create a mural that welcomes visitors and makes an impact on the entire community.
For most people, Coney Island is a place for fun and sun. The beach and iconic billboard are a destination.
But the alliance says the community offers so much more. They promote the local business community and celebrate the historic Brooklyn neighborhood year round.
The alliance’s executive director, Alexandra Silversmith, recently joined CBSN New York to spread the word about the mural project.
"This wall is directly across from the train station. So we're really looking forward to improving it. It actually has a piece of art right now, but it was done about 10 or 15 years ago, so it's literately falling off the wall," she said. "So we think this is the perfect time, and we were lucky enough to get funding from the state, to beautify it and create something that can be really welcoming and beautiful and vibrant."
Watch the full interview with Silversmith in the video above to learn more about the project. CLICK HERE to apply.