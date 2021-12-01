NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a 22-month-old boy who had fentanyl in his system when he died has been arrested.
Anthony Rosa, 51, has been charged with reckless manslaughter.
Investigators say his son, Charles Rosa-Vellosa, was found face down and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment back in June.
Police say it's unclear how the child ingested the drugs, but it is believed to have been an accident.