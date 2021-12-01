Today: Partly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
READ MORE: SEE IT: Explosion Rocks Home, Sparks Fire Overnight In Cypress Hills; 6 People Hurt
Tonight: Showers arrive after 9/10 PM with some snow mixing in well N&W. Temps will fall to around 40.
READ MORE: NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter Stepping Down
Tomorrow: Showers wrap up mainly before 6 AM, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s.
MORE NEWS: CNN's Chris Cuomo Suspended Indefinitely Over Extent Of Help To His Brother During Scandal
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.