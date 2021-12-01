NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter is stepping down, she announced Wednesday.
She said she is leaving to become the founder and CEO of the Bronx Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Porter took over in March after her predecessor, Richard Carranza, also resigned.
She was at the helm as schools reopened for in-person learning five days a week this fall.
Although it’s unclear when her last day on the job will be, Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in on Jan. 1, bringing with him a new administration – including a new schools chancellor.