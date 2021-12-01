NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the men they say are behind a series of knifepoint robberies targeting straphangers in the Bronx.

There have been four incidents throughout November.

The first one happened on Nov. 7th at 9:30 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was getting off a northbound 6 train at 149th Street/Southern Boulevard when he was approached by the suspects. They put him in a headlock, beat him, and stole his cell phone, headphones and $140 in cash.

Police say there were two more robberies at the same station, which they think are part of the same pattern. One took place at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11. A 52-year-old had $25 stolen after being threatened with a knife. Then on Nov. 13, at 10:40 a.m., police say two suspects threatened to stab a 35-year-old man and stole $700.

The most recent incident took place on Nov. 18 at 12:50 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was aboard a southbound 6 train as it approached the Hunts Point subway stop. That’s when police say the suspect approached him, asking for a dollar. The victim refused, and the suspect started punching him, cutting his forehead. He took the victim’s cell phone and got off the train at Hunts Point.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.