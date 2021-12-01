NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bodega owners and community leaders held a rally Wednesday in support of 18-year-old Sayid Muthana, who was shot in the head while working at his family’s deli in Brooklyn.

Muthana was wounded at around 6 p.m. Saturday inside M&M Grocery on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

His father said he underwent surgery Wednesday to remove the bullet from his body.

“He’s always working hard, tries to bring food to the table, and I want justice for him,” his father said. “He’s a good kid, everybody in the community loves him.”

Randy Gonzalez, from the United Bodegas of America, said he feels his life is in danger every day.

“I got five kids. What if something happens to me? What’s going to happen to my family? We need your help. We need you guys to be responsive,” he said. “I’m sorry, it’s a little bit emotional, because it can happen to me, like it happened him.”

Monique Chandler-Waterman, founder of East Flatbush Village, called on the community to stand up against gun violence.

“Be very nosy when it comes to your community, because bullets have no name,” she said. “This is not an ‘I’ problem, this is a ‘we’ problem.”

Muthana’s father said he celebrated his 18th birthday on Nov. 11 and hopes to have a career in real estate. He said their family has been in the neighborhood since the 1960s.

Police hope newly released video will help track down the suspects.

Two people can be seen walking over to the counter and talking to Muthana. As they start to walk away, Muthana comes out from behind the counter. That’s when one turns around and appears to fire at him from point blank range.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.