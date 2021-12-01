NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day, an opportunity to bring awareness to another pandemic that still affects more than 1 million Americans.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, a neighborhood testing and outreach program is underway in Harlem.

Anyone can walk up, get tested for free, and receive a referral to treatment at a mobile van at the corner of 125th and Lexington Avenue.

Health officials say COVID-19 has made it much more difficult for people living with HIV. As a result, one nonprofit is trying to provide some support.

The neighborhood outreach program is offering community members free testing for HIV, and Hep C. The goal is to test as many people as possible so they can be treated.

“If you don’t know, you can’t get help,” Harlem resident Alejandro Okuendo said. “I have a cousin, he’s lived with it for almost 30 years.”

The group Alliance for Positive Change has been fighting to improve the lives of those living with HIV/AIDS for decades and end the epidemic.

“It’s important that they know they’re positive/not positive so they cannot transmit it to other people,” director Arianne Watson said.

The virus was first discovered in the 1980s. It is transmitted through blood products, like unclean needles, or from mother to baby, and unprotected sex.

“I teach my kids safe sex. They’re young, but I still teach them. They have sex ed in the class now,” resident Karen Crawford said.

“It’s very important. Because at the end of the day, if you’re out here having sex without using protection then you should get yourself checked out,” another person said.

Health experts say approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive. There were 35,000 new infections in 2019, although there has been a 30% decline in new infections since 2010.

The mobile van will be in Harlem until 3 p.m., but resources and testing are available five days a week. For locations and more information, please click here.

World AIDS Day started in 1988 and is dedicated to raising awareness. This year’s theme is “Equitable access, everyone’s voice.”