NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a long overdue homecoming Wednesday for a World War II veteran.
The remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Kenneth Jayne, of Patchogue, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
He was killed in action while onboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
His remains were finally identified in 2016 thanks to advanced DNA technology.
"This has been maybe my third one here in New York since I've been stationed here. It's never easy," U.S. Navy Chief James Sarkor told CBS2's Cory James.
Jayne’s remains will now be taken to a funeral home on Long Island, where a private ceremony with his family will be held.