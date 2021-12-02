NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal prosecutors are investigating the sexual harassment claims against Andrew Cuomo as part of a two-pronged probe — one civil, one criminal — that is an outgrowth of the bombshell report on the former governor by Attorney General Letitia James.
The criminal division of the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office is investigating nursing home deaths and the governor's multi-million dollar pandemic book deal.
The civil division has the sexual harassment allegations.
A Cuomo spokesman said the civil division opened the probe in August "based on the Attorney General's politically motivated sham report and we have herd nothing since."
A spokesman for the Brooklyn prosecutor told CBS2 he would have no comment.