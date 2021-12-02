NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NYCHA tenants on Coney Island say they are without heat and hot water.
Dozens of people at the Coney Island Houses say they want the City Housing Authority to act now after a lack of heat has been reported for weeks.READ MORE: 5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In New York, Gov. Hochul Says
A rally was held in front of the apartments Thursday.
Some tenants say the system for placing complaints is broken.READ MORE: New York Blood Center Facing Shortage, In Need Of Donations
“Somebody has to take responsibility. When you call National Grid and try to make a complaint, they do not take complaints from NYCHA tenants, only from private homes. So why did NYCHA give them the contract if they’re not going to take our complaints?” Tenant President Loretta Brumfield said.
The New York City Housing Authority responded Thursday, saying all boilers and hot water systems are working at the Coney Island Houses.MORE NEWS: Gov. Phil Murphy Joins Menorah Lighting In Jersey City
An agency spokesperson adds a new system this year is in the legal temperature range but may be colder than the recently replaced system.