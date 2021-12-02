NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The future of the Fearless Girl statue is in limbo again.
The statue was commissioned in 2017 as a call for companies to add women to their boards.
Now, the three-year permit for its location across from the New York Stock Exchange is up, but the fight to keep her in place is far from over.
"It's really the movement that Fearless Girl represents that's so important. It's the reason that we really need to keep her. We're not there yet. We have a long way to go," said the statue's creator, Kristen Visbal.
The matter is scheduled to go before the city’s public design committee on Dec. 14.