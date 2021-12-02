NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Suffolk County-native whose disappearance and death made national headlines, is changing their “Find Gabby” social media pages to support searches for other missing persons.
“We have converted our original #findgabby page on [Facebook] into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to finding the missing,” Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Family Attorney Says
We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind https://t.co/b9thEJ947Z
— Jim Schmidt (@Jim_Schmidt416) December 2, 2021
Petito disappeared during a summer cross country van adventure with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without her.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Homicide: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events
Petito’s body was found in the Wyoming wilderness in September after a nearly monthlong search. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.MORE NEWS: Brian Laundrie's Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve, Officials Say
Police wanted to question Laundrie, the only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but he declined and went missing, too. Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature reserve in October.