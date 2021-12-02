NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Office holiday parties are happening again. For some, it’s the first opportunity to meet co-workers in more than a year.
But event spaces told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner recently that safety is as much a part of the party as the food.READ MORE: First U.S. Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In California
“This is an outdoor dining room, event space and more. During COVID, we decided to install these heaters,” said Gary Wallach, director of food and beverage for Arlo SoHo.
The heaters were installed when indoor dining was suspended last December, and now Arlo Soho says companies are booking holiday parties in its courtyard, on its rooftop, and even utilizing cabins shipped in from Canada that have porch access.
“We are seeing a week-out emails piling in. Everyone is just watching the news,” Wallach said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Bookings can be made as soon as 24 hours in advance at The Williamsburg hotel, where The Org is flying in employees from Denmark, some of who only previously “Zoomed” with their U.S. counterparts.
A dinner party for around 60 people will be held in its library room, followed by dancing in the water tower with an outdoor terrace and skyline views.
“The serendipity of just being in the same place far outshines Zoom,” said Cirkeline Ask, community manager Copenhagen for The Org.
“The entire business is built on relationships,” added Kaila J. Lim, the company’s community manager in New York City.
Everyone will need to provide proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test at least three days in advance.READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.
“We are asking them to screenshot it and send it to me over Slack,” Lim said.
Some companies are going beyond requiring vaccination. They’re actually having testing on site.
The Lucira molecular test gives results in 30 minutes or less.
Another being used is the BD Veritor, available on Amazon, that connects to your smartphone. Results can go directly to a manager.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Despite the threat from the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the hotel said it has had a few postponements, but is seeing most parties safely keep it small.
“No plus ones this year,” said Tatiana Thompson, event manager at The Williamsburg Hotel. “Guests don’t want to do family style as much, they want to do plated options, so nobody’s sharing utensils.”
B’Artusi in the West Village says cocktail parties are in demand instead of seated dinners, and Pig Beach in Brooklyn and Queens is capping parties at 100.
“This is bringing definitely the morale back to all the employees,” Pig Beach events coordinator Jairo Presnial said.
It’s a morale boost for the recovering restaurant and hospitality industry, and employees who’ve powered through the pandemic.MORE NEWS: CDC Steps Up Screening For Omicron Variant At Area Airports
Some venues have projectors so employees can still attend the party virtually, if they’re not comfortable coming in person.