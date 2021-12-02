WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, the 99th “National Christmas Tree Lighting” will air on CBS.
The taping took place in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.READ MORE: 5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In New York, Gov. Hochul Says
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were there to light the tree near the White House.
The event, hosted by hip-hop legend LL Cool J has a star-studded line-up.READ MORE: NYCHA Tenants On Coney Island Say They've Been Without Heat For Weeks, Complaints Go Unanswered
“It’s gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of holiday classics, lot of good music, just a good, warm time, and I think right now, the country needs that,” LL Cool J said.
Some of the stars include Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth and Patti LaBelle.MORE NEWS: New York Blood Center Facing Shortage, In Need Of Donations
You can watch the “National Christmas Tree Lighting” at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS2.