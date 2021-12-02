Today: We’ll catch a break this morning, then we’ll see a few more showers around the area this afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the 50s… 60+ S&W.
Tonight: A few passing showers this evening, then clearing and blustery. Temps will fall into the 40s and 30s with wind chills in the 30s and 20s by dawn.
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.