Today: We’ll catch a break this morning, then we’ll see a few more showers around the area this afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the 50s… 60+ S&W.

Tonight: A few passing showers this evening, then clearing and blustery. Temps will fall into the 40s and 30s with wind chills in the 30s and 20s by dawn.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

