NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Paley Center for Media in Midtown will welcome visitors this weekend for the first time since its closure in March of 2020.
Santa helped cut the ribbon for the reopening.READ MORE: 5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In New York, Gov. Hochul Says
Starting on Saturday, visitors can take in the center’s holiday extravaganza, PaleyLand. Four floors of the center will offer multimedia and interactive experiences.READ MORE: Tony-Nominated 'Slave Play' Returns To Broadway For Special 8-Week Run
“We will have special photos ops and character-and-greets with Frosty, Rudolph, Herman the Elf and Bumble the Snow Monster. Snoopy from ‘Peanuts’ will be here, as will SpongeBob, Blue from ‘Blue’s Clues,’ Chase from ‘Paw Patrol,’ among others,” Paley Center President and CEO Maureen Reidy said.
PaleyLand is open until Jan. 6.MORE NEWS: CBS2 Visits Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst In N.J., Where Afghan Refugees Are Assimilating To Life In The U.S.
The Paley Center says its mission is to preserve media history and explore how media shapes and influences culture and society.