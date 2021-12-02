NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Tony-nominated Broadway hit made its return to the stage Thursday night.
"Slave Play" kicked off its eight-week run at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre with a special premiere.
The provocative work explores interracial relationships in America.
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris says the audience will have more than just entertainment to take away.
“There haven’t been enough chances for us to reflect who we are to the world and to ourselves and to ponder what that reflection means, and so this is what ‘Slave Play’ gets to do for people,” he said.
"This play is a part of a 400-year history that has a lesson to teach us that we're still learning," actor George Takei said.
“Slave Play” ended its initial run in January 2020, just before the pandemic shut down Broadway.