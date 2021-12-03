NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are investigating after an anti-vaccination ad appeared at a bus shelter in Brooklyn.
The poster was seen at a B-43 stop in Crown Heights.
It featured a list of misleading information as the "top 10 reasons not to get vaccinated against COVID."
The Department of Transportation said it did not sell space for the ad, and it's possible someone pried open the glass casing.
The DOT said it is taking down the poster and launching an investigation.