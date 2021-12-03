CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The remains of a soldier from Binghamton who was killed during World War II have been identified.

Defense officials say the remains of Private First Class Morris Swackhammer were accounted for in June.

His family was recently notified of his identification.

The 20-year-old was hit by German machine gun fire in November of 1944 in France.

His body was recovered from a French cemetery and later identified by DNA and dental records.

He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

