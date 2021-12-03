BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The remains of a soldier from Binghamton who was killed during World War II have been identified.
Defense officials say the remains of Private First Class Morris Swackhammer were accounted for in June.READ MORE: First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey
His family was recently notified of his identification.READ MORE: Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Are Missing, Officials Say
The 20-year-old was hit by German machine gun fire in November of 1944 in France.
His body was recovered from a French cemetery and later identified by DNA and dental records.MORE NEWS: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Introduces Legislation Expanding SNAP Eligibility For College Students
He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.