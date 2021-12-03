NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida has released body camera video of officers arresting the woman accused of murdering a mother in Brooklyn over the summer.
The new video shows officers had their guns drawn on Claudia Banton before taking her into custody last month.READ MORE: First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey
Banton, 42, is accused in the execution-style murder of Delia Johnson in August. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.READ MORE: NYPD: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Apparent Drug-Related Shooting At Brooklyn Airbnb
Investigators have said the women were friends at one time, but the motive for Johnson’s murder remains unclear.MORE NEWS: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Back On Stage After Pandemic Shutdown With Message Of Hope
Banton was extradited back to New York to face charges.