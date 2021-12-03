NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friends and fellow Columbia University students are mourning the death of Davide Giri.

A campus-wide email told students the tragic news that Giri, a Ph.D candidate in computer science at Columbia, was stabbed to death near Morningside Park, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Friday.

In a letter to students, Columbia University President Lee Bollinger called Giri’s death “unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus.”

Giri, originally from Italy, had been studying in New York since 2016.

“I mean, it’s shocking to wake up to that email,” said Luc Boudreaux.

It was a shock to neighbors and students. Giri was walking past Morningside Park on his way home from soccer practice when he was randomly and violently attacked.

Giri played competitive soccer for years. His teammates at New York International Football Club said he was kind and smart.

Many students regularly walk through or near the park. The violence there has led some to take the long way around.

“Like I said, it makes me not want to go through the park. Like, I’m going around right now to go to the gym,” said Boudreaux.

A second victim, a tourist from Italy, is expected to be OK. But the random, unprovoked attacks have some tourists on edge.

“I’m like a little bit stressed, but fingers crossed,” said Laura Ruiz Vurguera, a tourist from Spain.

Columbia University has counselors available to provide support for students. Many students told Caloway they want the university to provide more security in the area.

