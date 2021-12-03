STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo is stepping down for health reasons.
According to the state comptroller's office, doctors recommended Lembo stop working after he was diagnosed with a cardiac condition.
His resignation is effective Dec. 31.
Lembo released the following statement —
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller. Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”
Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement saying in part, “During his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it … I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”