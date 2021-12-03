NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured another at an Airbnb in Brooklyn.
It happened in the Gravesend section Friday morning.
Police were responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, but the officers found a man dead and another shot in the leg.
Police said they recovered two large duffel bags stuffed with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, guns and cash.
So far, there are no arrests.