NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cars with bogus paper license plates have been seized by police in Harlem.
The New York City sheriff’s office and the NYPD teamed up for the bust.
Operation "CON-temporary" continued in Manhattan this morning in joint operation with @NYPD23Pct & @NYPD25Pct: deputy sheriffs impounded 54 vehicles with illegal/counterfeit paper license plates, issued 50 traffic summonses & recovered three loaded firearms #onelessgun x 3🚔🚦🛑 pic.twitter.com/lFhgluGGf0
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) December 3, 2021
Using license plate readers, officers spotted 54 vehicles with counterfeit plates. Three loaded guns were also found.
Summonses were issued to the car owners.