By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cars with bogus paper license plates have been seized by police in Harlem.

The New York City sheriff’s office and the NYPD teamed up for the bust.

Using license plate readers, officers spotted 54 vehicles with counterfeit plates. Three loaded guns were also found.

Summonses were issued to the car owners.

