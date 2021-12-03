NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Contact tracing teams are working with the New Yorkers who have tested positive for the COVID Omicron variant in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Thursday, de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that there were five cases in the state, including four in New York City and one in Suffolk County.

Officials said two of the cases are in Queens and one is in Brooklyn. The exact location of the fourth case in New York City is unknown at this time, but Hochul says that person lives in the city and is a “suspected traveler case.”

All of the know current cases in New York are said to be mild. The number of people who had been vaccinated and became infected was also not disclosed.

Officials say the individuals are “appropriately isolated at home.”

A Minnesota resident who recently attended the Anime NYC convention at the Javits Center also tested positive for Omicron and experienced mild symptoms.

The three-day event drew 53,000 people to New York City. Organizers required attendees to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which aligns with city standards for indoor activities.

Officials are urging everyone who attended Anime NYC to get tested, wear masks and take precautions like social distancing.

A spokesperson for the convention released the following statement:

On December 2, we were notified that a visitor to Anime NYC tested positive for the new omicron variant of COVID-19. We have confirmed with New York’s health officials that the event followed all guidance laid out by the city and state, including mask requirements and proof of vaccination for all individuals inside the Javits Center. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the visitor developed mild symptoms on November 22, was tested on November 24, and their symptoms have since resolved. We are working actively with New York City health officials, who recommend anyone who attended Anime NYC get tested.

The spokesperson could not confirm how many days the individual attended the convention.

Hochul, de Blasio and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi continue to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosters.

“We have a massive vaccination apparatus and that is by far our best capacity to protect everyone against this variant or any other form of COVID,” de Blasio said.

“Beyond that, masking and testing are important,” said Chokshi. “There are common sense precautions that we have seen have worked over the past two years. Stay home if you’re not feeling well, that includes mild symptoms… Hand washing, particularly important right now, as well.”

“It starts on the foundation of vaccination. New York City is in a good place, but we have to drive even further,” Chokshi added.

This news comes on the heels of de Blasio announcing the city is imposing a vaccine mandate on employees of private schools, including Catholic schools and yeshivas.

The country’s first case of Omicron was confirmed in California on Wednesday.

Though doctors are only to beginning to learn about the Omicron variant, they have said it could be highly transmissible. It reportedly first surfaced in Europe before being confirmed in South Africa.

The U.S. has since restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.