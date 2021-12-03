BREAKINGColumbia Student Davide Giri Killed, Tourist Wounded In Pair Of Stabbings Near Morningside Park
By CBSNewYork Team
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer who was nearly killed by an alleged drunk driver is set to be released from the hospital Friday.

Officer Timothy Thrane was struck on Nov. 3 while setting up flares on the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank.

The 35-year-old underwent brain surgery and was in a medically induced coma for weeks, but his union says he is making a “miraculous recovery.”

Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be on hand cheering him on as he leaves Stony Brook University Hospital.

