STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer who was nearly killed by an alleged drunk driver is set to be released from the hospital Friday.
Officer Timothy Thrane was struck on Nov. 3 while setting up flares on the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank.
The 35-year-old underwent brain surgery and was in a medically induced coma for weeks, but his union says he is making a “miraculous recovery.”
Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be on hand cheering him on as he leaves Stony Brook University Hospital.