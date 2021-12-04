NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man pulled a knife and tried to rob an 11-year-old student in the bathroom of a Queens high school, police said.
It happened Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School on 144th Street and 85th Avenue.READ MORE: CNN's Chris Cuomo Fired Over Involvement Defending Brother Andrew Cuomo Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
Police say the student was in the bathroom when the man pointed the knife at his chest and demanded cash. The student told him he didn’t have any, so the suspect stole his water bottle and took off.READ MORE: Police: Miguel Rojas Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police say just five minutes later at 85th Road and 149th Street, the same suspect got into an argument with a 51-year-old man, pulled a knife and tried to stab him. The victim’s jacket was cut but he didn’t otherwise get injured. The suspect hurled the water bottle at him and took off.MORE NEWS: More Omicron Cases Identified In New York; Total Rises To At Least 8
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.