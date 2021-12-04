NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida has released body camera video of officers arresting the woman accused of murdering a mother in Brooklyn over the summer.
The new video shows officers had their guns drawn on Claudia Banton before taking her into custody last month.
Banton, 42, is accused in the execution-style murder of Delia Johnson in August. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.
Investigators have said the women were friends at one time, but the motive for Johnson's murder remains unclear.
Banton was extradited back to New York to face charges.