NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a solemn tribute Saturday for the probationary firefighter who died this week.
The FDNY hung purple and black bunting at Station 19 in the Bronx, where Vincent Malveaux was an EMT for four years before joining the fire academy.
READ MORE: CNN's Chris Cuomo Fired Over Involvement In Brother Andrew Cuomo's Response To Sexual Harassment Scandal
FDNY EMTs Freddy Mejia and Antonio Feliciano drape purple and black bunting on the exterior of FDNY #Station19 in the Bronx where Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux served as an EMT. Read more: https://t.co/KhpA5OwMnn pic.twitter.com/Ecw8iIC5iU
— FDNY (@FDNY) December 4, 2021
The 31-year-old suffered a medical episode and collapsed during training Thursday. He died the next day.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Paterson House Fire
Malveaux’s FDNY partner fought back tears while remembering him as someone who devoted his life to helping people and loved to make people laugh.
“He was heroic with every job, every patient that he had,” FDNY paramedic Christian Marte said. “Just the thought of Vincent not being here, it tears me apart.”MORE NEWS: Police: Miguel Rojas Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Bridgeport, Connecticut
The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.