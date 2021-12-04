Omicron Variant3 More Cases Identified In New York, Statewide Total Rises To At Least 8
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captures the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday at 1:50 a.m. near Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Coney Island.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, 45, in the lobby of a building in the area. Surveillance video shows the suspect wrestling with the victim and trying to shove his hand down her pants.

The suspect dragged the victim out of the vestibule, but took off as the woman continued to resist.

The victim suffered scratches and bruises but refused medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

