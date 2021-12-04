NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captures the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.
It happened Friday at 1:50 a.m. near Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Coney Island.
Police say the suspect approached the victim, 45, in the lobby of a building in the area. Surveillance video shows the suspect wrestling with the victim and trying to shove his hand down her pants.
The suspect dragged the victim out of the vestibule, but took off as the woman continued to resist.
The victim suffered scratches and bruises but refused medical attention.
