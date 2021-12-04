NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement with former governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.
The network released the following statement Saturday —
“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”
Chris Cuomo's suspension was announced Wednesday.
This comes after Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts that detailed Chris Cuomo's involvement with how his brother, Andrew Cuomo, addressed sexual harassment allegations.
