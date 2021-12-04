PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead after a house fire in New Jersey.
The four-alarm fire ripped through a home on Lafayette Street in Paterson late Friday night.
Flames consumed the second floor of the main building involved and spread to two other homes.
The fire displaced at least 13 people. The victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.