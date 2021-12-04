NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are now searching for the gunman after two men were shot onboard a subway train in Harlem.

It happened just after midnight Saturday morning on the 4 train.

Subway service at the 125th Street subway station near Lexington Avenue was disrupted for hours Saturday morning as police processed the crime scene inside.

Commuters, forced to take a detour, were stunned to hear the reason why.

“It’s crazy to believe now. You know, it’s crazy,” one commuter said.

Police say a group of men were fighting on a 4 train around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 22-year-old man in the torso. Another man in his 20s was hit in the arm and elbow.

Both were rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

“It’s crazy. You get on the train now, you don’t know if you’re gonna get stabbed or if something like this is going to happen, like someone unfortunately going to get shot. Of course you think about it now,” said Bronx resident Jorge Morena.

Many riders say they have no other alternative to get to work, especially at night. Many have been pleading to the city for months asking for more patrols.

“We take the train every every day, like twice a day, three times a day. And this is this is unsecure for us because I mean, we need more cops on the on the subway,” one commuter said.

Officers say it’s not clear which direction the suspect ran.

Both victims are not cooperating with police.