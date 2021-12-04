By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! We’re starting off the weekend with a bit more cloud cover, especially to the south. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible early on, but that’s about it. Most of us won’t see anything. Temps are chilly in the upper 20s and 30s across the region.

It’ll be a seasonable December weekend with temps in the mid to upper 40s both days. Today will feature a mix of sun and high clouds. Sunday will start off bright with more clouds moving in for the evening.

Our next real risk of any rain comes in late Sunday night and Monday. First, some showers will swing through with a warm front early Monday morning. Then for much of the day, it’s likely dry with just a few scattered showers (much like what we saw Thursday). With southwest flow, temps will soar into the 60s around NYC and even near 70 down toward Philly!

A strong cold front moves through late in the day and evening with a period of showers and gusty winds. By the time we wake up Tuesday, it’ll be feeling like the 20s! Highs by Tuesday afternoon will struggle to get into the low 40s.

Talk about weather whiplash! For now, enjoy the quiet weekend.