NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the suspect they say stabbed another man at the West 4th Street subway station.
Police say it started on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. while the suspect and victim, 22, were on board a southbound A train as it approached the West 4th Street subway station.
The two got into a dispute on the train, police said, and when they both got off at West 4th Street, police say the suspect “displayed a cutting instrument” and stabbed the victim in the head.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.