NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Scott and Flushing avenues in Williamsburg.
Police said a car struck the man and then fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.
Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle.