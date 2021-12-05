NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are now searching for the gunman after two men were shot onboard a subway train in Harlem.

It happened just after midnight Saturday morning on the 4 train.

Subway service at the 125th Street subway station near Lexington Avenue was disrupted for hours Saturday morning as police processed the crime scene inside.

Commuters, forced to take a detour, were stunned to hear the reason why.

“It’s crazy to believe now. You know, it’s crazy,” one commuter said.

Police say a group of men were fighting on a southbound 4 train around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 22-year-old man in the torso. A 21-year-old man was also struck in the right leg and both arms.

Both were rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear whether the men knew each other before the shooting.

Police have released video of two men wanted in connection to the shooting.

“It’s crazy. You get on the train now, you don’t know if you’re gonna get stabbed or if something like this is going to happen, like someone unfortunately going to get shot. Of course you think about it now,” said Bronx resident Jorge Morena.

“It’s like damn, once again, somebody that got hurt in the train station,” one man said.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s unnecessary,” commuter Joy Awtry said. “I think it’s really horrible what’s happening right now in the city as far as crime and gun violence. I’m hoping the new mayor will do something about it because it’s really not safe.”

Many riders say they have no other alternative to get to work, especially at night. Many have been pleading to the city for months asking for more patrols.

“We take the train every every day, like twice a day, three times a day. And this is this is unsecure for us because I mean, we need more cops on the on the subway,” one commuter said.

Officers say it’s not clear which direction the suspect ran.

Police say both shooting victims have been uncooperative but have told officers they are related to one another.

Meanwhile, in a statement responding to the shooting, the MTA said, “There are cameras in every station so those who prey on subway riders can expect to be arrested and face justice. That’s one reason serious crimes are down overall this month at a 25 year-low.”

The MTA says it’s also asked the NYPD to add visible officers on trains and platforms.

Still, many commuters told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon they want more cops, cameras and community outreach in the system.

“If there were more cameras, a lot of people would think twice before they did anything illegal down there,” one person said.

“Definitely more outreach. The people here, they really need help. A lot of help. There’s a lot of drugs, there’s a lot going on here,” community outreach worker Jean Louis said.

“I don’t take the train no more because there ain’t enough police. I catch the bus,” another person said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report, which first appeared on Dec. 4.