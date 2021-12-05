By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's another quiet, but chilly morning this Sunday with temps ranging from the mid 30s around NYC to the upper 20s N&W.
We'll climb into the mid and upper 40s for most this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon and especially through the evening hours. Once again, winds will be relatively calm, so not much of a wind chill factor.
A warm front approaches overnight bringing a round of showers through into early Monday morning. The AM commute will be a bit damp Monday, but it will be mild. Temps rise into the 50s by Monday morning, and then into the 60s for many for the afternoon.
A strong cold front then moves through late afternoon into the early evening Monday, accompanied by a brief line of gusty showers. Temps crash behind the front and we'll have wind chills in the 20s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday itself looks cold and dry before another system impacts us Wednesday, potentially with winter precip for some. Stay tuned!